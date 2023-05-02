Thunder Brawl 24 Hour Volume Tops $41,425.96 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $762,338.55 and approximately $41,425.96 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00440917 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $50,298.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

