Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $309.31 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $309.31 million and $8.80 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03046379 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $13,039,858.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

