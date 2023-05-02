Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $150.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.71.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.