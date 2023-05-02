Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

