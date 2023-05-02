Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 889,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $9,392,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $161.83 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $318.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.