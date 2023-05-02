Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,894 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,987,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $102.67. The company has a market cap of $817.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

