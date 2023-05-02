Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

