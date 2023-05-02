Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

MCHP opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

