Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,902 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

