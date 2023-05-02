Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Shares Gap Down to $132.17

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.17, but opened at $128.00. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at $130.33, with a volume of 189,083 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

