The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.07. 3,844,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

