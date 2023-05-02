The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average is $144.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,859 shares of company stock worth $15,478,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

