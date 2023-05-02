The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Raised by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

