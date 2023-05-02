The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $60,000 Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,601,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 301,310 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,880,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,845 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 912,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 115,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 118,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. 43,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

