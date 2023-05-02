The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 445,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,465. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

