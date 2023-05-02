The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $49,000 Investment in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aemetis by 105.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Aemetis stock remained flat at $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 131,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,713. The company has a market cap of $75.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.18. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aemetis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

