The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EVgo were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in EVgo by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,372,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 544,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 2,540.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 333,509 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 52,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of EVGO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 997,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,530. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.