The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $66,000 in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRC by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,808 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,251,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,131,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BRC by 549.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 373,761 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRCC. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

BRC stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 142,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,149. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

