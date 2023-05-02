The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of RLMD remained flat at $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. 42,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

