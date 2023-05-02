The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $275.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.20. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.13.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

