The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHYGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OVCHY stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.