The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OVCHY stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

