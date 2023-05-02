The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. Barclays raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.9 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

