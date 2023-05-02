The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 51.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Buckle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Buckle Stock Performance
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.
Buckle Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.
Buckle Company Profile
The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.
