The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $203.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.