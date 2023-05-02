The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,163,000 after buying an additional 310,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $203.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.69. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

