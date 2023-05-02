The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Reduced by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Allstate were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

