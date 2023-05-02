The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. AES comprises about 1.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AES by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 241,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,997. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

