Tezos (XTZ) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Tezos has a market cap of $928.85 million and approximately $14.39 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004300 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003747 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 957,554,957 coins and its circulating supply is 936,315,509 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.