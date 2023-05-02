Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse makes up 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Texas Roadhouse worth $72,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $1,317,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $36,829,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.28. 388,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,795. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

