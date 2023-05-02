Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.4% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average is $172.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

