Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $1,600,620.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.83. 108,573,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,015,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $318.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.47. The firm has a market cap of $512.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

