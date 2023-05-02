TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $194.13 million and $11.96 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00058914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,151,403 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,875,002 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

