Terra (LUNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.77 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004303 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $325.71 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003750 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 263,924,683 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.