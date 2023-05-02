Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Terex Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.45.

Insider Activity

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

