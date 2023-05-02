Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $90.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.