Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 49,952 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,934,000 after buying an additional 431,334 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

