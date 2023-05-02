TELUS (TU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. TELUS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,878. TELUS has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

