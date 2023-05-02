Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance
Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 999,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.60.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.
