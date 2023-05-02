Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
TM17 opened at GBX 362 ($4.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £527.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,262.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.25). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 405.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
