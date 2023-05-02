TD Securities Increases First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$39.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

First National Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of First National Financial stock traded up C$0.44 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.38. 47,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,651. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.14. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.12 and a 52-week high of C$40.50.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of C$414.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 2.9618677 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 19,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$750,221.22. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

