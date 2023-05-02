TD Securities Boosts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $27.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 270. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.