TD Securities Boosts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $27.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 270. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

