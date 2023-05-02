Taiyo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 8.3% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $94,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.