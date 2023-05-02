T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $135.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

