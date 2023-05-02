Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.92). Approximately 335,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 606,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.80 ($1.97).

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 169.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.25 and a beta of 0.21.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

