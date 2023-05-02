Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.61) EPS. Symbotic updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $349,431.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,229.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

