Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $31.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYM. Citigroup upped their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth $534,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

