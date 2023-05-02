Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Axonics worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,244. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

