Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Business Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 77,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 96,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Guardant Health stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 557,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.82. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

