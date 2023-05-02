Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 5.5 %

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WD traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.47. 153,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,731. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.