Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,500 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of InMode worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of InMode by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of InMode by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

INMD stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,541. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

